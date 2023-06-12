AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool

A suggested modification to a bill in California aims to label parents who decline to acknowledge their child's gender identity as 'abusive,' potentially leading to the loss of custody.

AB957, proposed by Democratic Assemblymember Lori Wilson and state Senator Scott Weiner, who previously recommended the inclusion of "Drag Queen 101" in K-12 education, introduced a bill providing judicial leniency to specific individuals accused of pedophilia, and faced accusations of a hate-crime hoax, seeks to modify the state Family Code to address the overall well-being of children in every household.

According to the Daily Mail, if approved, this legislation could lead to the removal of children from their parents' residence if family members are considered 'anti-LGBTQ+.'

The bill initially received approval on May 3, but on June 3, Weiner made amendments to it, requiring it to undergo another round of review and approval with the revised changes.

According to Slay News, "Individuals and organizations who refuse or do not acknowledge a child’s gender identity could potentially face abuse charges, however, a spokesperson for Rep. Wilson’s office said the bill only applies to family law and not criminal law."

"The revisions have already been slammed by those who say the state should not step into private residences to monitor each child’s gender and their parents’ response."

"Nicole Peterson, founder of Facts Law Truth Justice, told the Daily Signal that the law is ‘horrifying’ and troublesome for parents everywhere."

"If a parent or guardian is unwilling or simply not ready to affirm their 7-year-old’s new identity — as they transition from Spongebob to Batman to Dora the Explorer — they can be found guilty of child abuse under AB-957 if it passes into law," she said.

A bill in the California legislature would alter family law to permit courts in custody disputes to weigh against a parent their refusal to affirm a child’s gender identity, considering this in conflict with the health, safety and welfare of a child. https://t.co/I8s3KB5VX1 pic.twitter.com/7jVX1GEbMD — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) June 10, 2023

“This is a horrifying bill for children, and for parents and guardians not just in California, but across the country,” said Peterson, who proposed the idea that if the Governor of California campaigns for the position of US President in 2028, they would strive to implement this law in every state.