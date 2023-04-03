Protesters confront Dr. Bonnie Henry event, calling for end to healthcare mandate

British Columbia’s Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was the guest of honour at an event held at Hycroft Manor event organized by The University Women’s Club of Vancouver on Thursday.

It appears Dr. Bonnie Henry has entered Hycroft Manor.



Off to enjoy tea and crumpets instead of dropping the coercive mandates preventing thousands of healthcare workers from relieving our critically understaffed healthcare system.



Report coming soon at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4L06E pic.twitter.com/RneN2AWLN8 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 31, 2023

While approximately 80 elderly women seemed eager to have paid $125 per plate for a chance to attend “An Evening with Dr. Bonnie Henry” a small group of citizens, who caught wind of the scheduled appearance, quickly gathered outside the venue to voice their disapproval of Henry's past and present Covid-19 orders.

“I followed the statistics, I worked in a health department at an organization very tied into her office and my conscience just started to get to me because I started to look at the numbers,” Marcella Desjarlais told me when I asked what question she would ask Dr. Henry if she had the opportunity.

According to Desjarlais, who is a leader of a freedom group called Stand United, phone calls to a help hotline she worked for exploded as calls flooded in during lockdowns.

“It was astronomical, it was shocking,” added Desjarlais.

The calls made Desjarlais wonder what Dr. Henry would have to say about the people who suffered mental health and other side effects from her harsh mandates.

Other concerns raised by the small group of protesters were COVID vaccine injuries and medical coercion as they called for Dr. Henry to rescind her lingering vaccine mandate that currently prevents thousands of vaccine-free healthcare workers from relieving some of the burden of the province's critically understaffed healthcare system.

"I have very little patience for people who aren't immunized in healthcare." Is B.C. Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's intolerance for the medical professionals she disagrees with why B.C. still has vax mandates contributing to healthcare shortages? https://t.co/JGPkqWmqxV pic.twitter.com/EgBNJ6yxj0 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 4, 2023

Watch the full video report to hear more from Desjarlais and other familiar faces from BC’s freedom movement such as Liberty Talk’s Odessa Orlewicz, and The Truth Matter’s Kyle Cardinal.

If you appreciate reports like this, bringing you the other side of the story that the state-backed media refuse to show and YouTube demonetizes, please consider supporting our news coverage by checking out our patriotic merchandise at RebelNewsStore.com