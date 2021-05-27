Protesters in Melbourne say they will NOT comply with the FOURTH lockdown

At 11.59 pm last night, Victoria was plunged into its fourth statewide lockdown.

At this stage, the lockdown is for seven days.

The only reasons you may now leave your home are:

Essential shopping Authorised work or education Exercise within your 5km for a maximum of 2 hours Caregiving and medical reasons To get vaccinated

Hours before the lockdown began, hundreds of protesters gathered outside Flinders St station and marched to the state Parliament.

Police allowed the protest to happen even though public gatherings of over 30 people were technically against the rules.

Another protest is set for Saturday, but it is unclear if we will see a return of brutal covid enforcement like the previous three lockdowns.

Sign up at YeminiReport.com to see what happens on Saturday.