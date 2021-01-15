Protesters lock themselves inside Enbridge pipeline in Minnesota

Ben Hovland / MPR News

The Giniw Collective have released photos to support their claim that several of their anti-pipeline protesters are currently locked up inside a segment of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota. The group describes itself as an "indigenous-women, 2-spirit led frontline resistance to protect our Mother, defend the sacred and live in balance."

Earlier this week, eight protesters were arrested during a protest attracting around 150 people who oppose the oil pipeline replacement under construction, saying it threatens "waters the local tribes use to fish and harvest wild rice."

According to CBS,

[The group Giniw Collective] say that “several cultural site maps, numerous sacred and significant sites lie in the path of the Line 3 project.” “Enbridge’s last ditch effort to build fossil fuel infrastructure is killing people and the planet. I refuse to be complicit in settler colonialist practices, and feel that I have to put my body on the line to protect indigenous communities sovereignty and all of our futures,” protester Abby Horberger said.

Line 3 was originally built in the 1960s, and replacing the 542-kilometre line in Minnesota is the last step in fixing the deteriorating line, which starts in Alberta, goes through Saskatchewan, Manitoba, North Dakota and Minnesota before terminating at an Enbridge facility in Superior, Wisconsin.

Global News reported on the protests in Aitkin County last Saturday, where demonstrators blocked a road and allegedly interfered with construction workers.

Many people dispersed after authorities gave warnings. But after ignoring orders to leave, seven people were booked into jail for trespassing on critical infrastructure, and one person was cited and released for failing to leave an unlawful assembly, authorities said.

22 people were arrested in December at the Line for probable cause trespassing and unlawful assembly by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office.