Public Order Commission documents reveal the threat to take truckers' kids came from Trudeau's inner circle

The plan to unleash Children's Aid on convoy protester parents was first proposed by Jody Thomas, Justin Trudeau's national security advisor, and was eventually packaged into a communications strategy with the help of crisis communications firm Navigator.

The announcement that Ottawa police would be alerting child welfare about children inside the nearly four-week-long Freedom Convoy protest in the nation's capital was made in an afternoon press conference by former Interim Chief Steve Bell on February 8, 2022.

Lawyer for the convoy demonstrators, Brendan Miller, pushed Bell at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa this week for details on where the idea to seize the children from the anti-covid mandate truckers came from. It's widely believed to have been crafted by strategic communications firm Navigator. Children's Aid has denied being privy to a scheme to confiscate children.

However, as early as February 6, according to documents submitted to the POEC, two days before Bell's child-snatcher press conference, the idea was floated by Jody Thomas, Trudeau's national security advisor, during a phone call with Bell, former OPS Chief Peter Sloly, senior bureaucrats from Public Safety Canada, and RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki.

"As a parent, how is [sp] enforcement officials addressing the children in the trucks? Looking at it from a child welfare perspective, exposure to nose [sp], and diesel fuel can be a major issue. Can action be taken from the initial perspective? "

The POEC is a 6-week long examination of the Trudeau government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, the never-before-used counter-terrorism law, used to arrest and seize the assets of peaceful anti-regime protesters last winter in Ottawa.

