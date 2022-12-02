Public Service worker to resign citing 'serious lack of accountability' by Trudeau Liberals on Bill C-21, Emergency Commission

E-transfer (Canada):

Today I submitted my notice of departure from the public service.



My last day will be 24 Feb 23.



I couldn’t in good conscience stay on as a Federal employee when I along with millions of other Canadians are being negatively impacted by #BillC21



1/3 — John Thomson (@JohnThomsonSK) November 25, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aims to prohibit and confiscate even more firearms under Bill C-21, his newest attack against government-licensed gun owners and businesses after the federal government proposed an amendment to ban all semi-automatic rifles and shotguns capable of integrating an external magazine.

The legislation's first clause now includes rifles and shotguns “capable of discharging centre-fire ammunition in a semi-automatic manner, and that is designed to accept a detachable cartridge magazine with a capacity greater than five cartridges of the type for which the firearm was originally designed.”

The amendment lists an additional eighteen firearms identified by name.

Thomson added that it had been repeatedly proven that legal gun owners and firearms are not to blame for violent crime in Canada. “It's a wedge [issue that damages] people's businesses, finances and lifestyle. It's not about safety. It never was.”

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) held a press conference at Parliament Hill on Wednesday, where they voiced firm opposition against the “disastrous” and “atrocious” legislative amendment.

"How is this going to make Canada better?"



Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) of the CCFR blasts Trudeau's over-reaching gun ban, Bill C-21, that purposely targets hunters and sport shooters.



Tell the Trudeau gov't to keep their https://t.co/DhEzniu1yG pic.twitter.com/V2YuvCFWT9 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 30, 2022

The CCFR cited that since 2015, crime and violence have skyrocketed under Trudeau's Liberal government — which has been propped up by Jagmeet Singh's NDP since April 2022 — without meaningfully targeting criminals illegally possessing firearms.

“The liberals have rolled out three gun bans in three years, while gang-related homicide has shot up 92% — basically doubled — along with a 32% rise in violent crime all since the Liberals took office," said CCFR VP Tracey Wilson. “What exactly have we done to deserve this, and how will this improve Canada?”

In 2021, Canada's homicide rate rose to its highest level since 2005, with 90% of firearms-related homicides committed by persons who did not possess said firearm legally. According to Statistics Canada, authorities conducted investigations without that information for over three-fifths (61%) of firearm-related homicides.

Thomson also cited the “serious lack of regard for transparency and accountability” of government officials during the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) as another reason for leaving public service.

The POEC's hearings concluded on Friday with Prime Minister Trudeau denying that he called unvaccinated Canadians racists and misogynists.

WATCH: Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk (@forevaeva79) asks Trudeau if the role of a PM is to unite Canadians, not divide them by name-calling.



"I did not call people who were unvaccinated names," Trudeau responds.



MORE: https://t.co/aITJqHm3UY pic.twitter.com/MdnloK8zUj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2022

The prime minister conveyed that he considered invoking the Emergencies Act, despite the Freedom Convoy not engaging in violence nor possessing any firearms on site. But still, he insisted on a military-police crackdown against the protest because of its potential to ‘incite violence.’

Trudeau lists the "threats" that led to the Emergencies Act:



-militarization/weaponization of vehicles

-cars ramming police officers/other cars at Coutts, AB

-"deliberate" use of children as human shields

-presence of weapons in Coutts,

-2000 firearms stolen in Peterborugh, ON pic.twitter.com/Z7qqBeOrHZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2022

During last week's hearings, Justice Minister David Lametti also admitted that he left Ottawa for Montreal during the protests, which he referred to as an “occupation” and not consisting of ‘legitimate’ protesters.

A scathing text exchange between Lametti and his chief of staff revealed the minister had considered enacting the Emergencies Act over a perceived inability of local law enforcement to handle the protest.

"Incompetent," is how Justice Minister David Lametti described former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly's early handling of the Freedom Convoy.

Lametti adds he was "frustrated" because he felt unsafe as a part-time resident of Ottawa.



MORE: https://t.co/aITJqHm3UY pic.twitter.com/1YLBD8gTq1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 23, 2022

Lametti also pressed Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino for military and police intervention after he felt ‘personally threatened’ by the supposed violent images and rhetoric coming from the convoy. He even ‘jokingly’ requested military equipment to deter the protests, including a tank.

The testimony of National Defence Minister Anita Anand revealed she asked her chief of staff to gauge what military equipment would be available at their disposal. She confirmed that the Canadian Armed Forces requested “limited” military equipment to contain the Freedom Convoy.

Defence Minister Anand comments on ministers Lametti and Mendicino speaking "in jest" about the need for a tank to end the Freedom Convoy.

"Does cabinet solidary require you to find this joke funny?" quips @JCCFCanada lawyer Rob Kittredge.



MORE: https://t.co/aITJqHm3UY pic.twitter.com/XC5cPz2CAV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 23, 2022

Despite the recent controversies surrounding Bill C-21 and the Public Order Emergency Commission, Thomson said he would not leave his job until his employer found a suitable replacement. Otherwise, he said it would be “incredibly disrespectful” to his co-workers, whom he deeply admired.

“Yes, this will cost me, but not my self-respect,” tweeted Thomson.