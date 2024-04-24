Pulitzer Prize winner slams DEI standards as 'fascist totalitarianism'

David Mamet, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, did not hold back when expressing his disdain for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) standards that now restrict him and others in his profession.

Mamet's blistering critique of DEI standards and the Academy's inclusion criteria is part of the ongoing debate surrounding the role of diversity and representation in Hollywood, with his comments likely to spark further discussion and controversy within the industry.

Mamet delivered the scathing critique of the current state of the entertainment industry while promoting his memoir "Everywhere an Oink, Oink," at the University of Southern California's Festival of Books, during an interview with Los Angeles Times deputy entertainment editor Matt Brennan.

"DEI is garbage. It's fascist totalitarianism," Mamet declared, mincing no words in his assessment. His memoir, published last fall, chronicles his life story through a series of anecdotes and traces his political transformation from a self-described "red diaper baby" with communist parents to his current position as a supporter of former President Donald Trump, the Daily Wire reported.

The acclaimed playwright and screenwriter, known for works such as "Glengarry Glen Ross," "The Untouchables," and "Hannibal," also took aim at the Academy of Motion Pictures' new "inclusion standards," which require films to meet certain DEI criteria to be considered for awards. Mamet mocked the process, saying, "I can't give you a stupid f***ing statue unless you have 7% of this, 8% of that," and labeled the standards as "intrusive."

In his memoir, Mamet refers to those responsible for implementing the new standards as "diversity capos" and "diversity commissars," sparing no feelings in his criticism. While acknowledging that Hollywood has long been a place where discrimination has thrived, he argued that the executives dictating the new rules were better suited to "selling popcorn" than creating a less restrictive environment.

"The [film industry] has little business improving everybody's racial understanding as does the fire department," Mamet quipped, emphasizing his belief that the industry should focus on its core purpose rather than attempting to solve complex societal qualms.

Despite his long and successful career in Hollywood, Mamet revealed that he has been pushed to the sidelines in recent years. He attributed this shift not to his changing political views, but rather his age, and suggested that younger directors prefer to work with people closer in age.

"Nobody's going to pay me a lot of money anymore. Nobody's going to let me have a lot of fun," Mamet lamented, reflecting on the current state of his career in the entertainment industry.