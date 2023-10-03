Pysops for better health, a World Health Organization initiative

E-transfer (Canada):

It took a year and a half but Rebel News has finally received access to information (ATIP) documents regarding the talking points provided to unelected health bureaucrats representing Canada at the World Health Organization's (WHO) World Health Assembly (WHA).

At the 2022 WHA in Geneva, Switzerland – an annual globalist health gathering that serves as the decision-making body of the WHO – topics of discussion included amendments to existing (and legally binding) International Health Regulations (IHR) and the use of psychological operations (psyops) in pursuit of public health.

While the World Economic Forum claims that the WHA has been instrumental in eradicating diseases and fostering vaccine development, it's also seen as a pharma-centric entity driven by global health business interests.

Despite repeated media request attempts to obtain information from Global Affairs Canada about Canadian representation and proposals for international health regulations, they did not provide answers.

The ATIP response yielded a 5-page document outlining Canada's participation in the assembly. It highlighted Canadian interests in areas like the COVID-19 response, pandemic preparedness, health financing, climate change, and more while emphasizing Canada's role as a global health collaborator.

The document was specific to the IHR discussion and did not include information on Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam’s involvement in behavioural science discussions or her agency’s stance on IHR amendments.

During a “Behavioural Science for Better Health” strategic roundtable, Tam refers to APPs that nudge people toward healthy behaviour & rewards them w badges. Ties this in with Gov looking to regulate social mediahttps://t.co/T1ZAS1uTQi pic.twitter.com/9RjOUADOB0 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 24, 2022

Independent researcher James Roguski reported that the amendments were adopted at the end of the assembly.

These amendments align with the global push to utilize behavioural science to implement universal public health measures, a notion discussed during the 2023 assembly.

At this year's assembly, Director General Tedros Gebreyesus explained the shift toward behavioural science. Canada's delegate also addressed the topic but did not delve into specifics.

Some countries, like Malaysia, embraced behavioural science, a tactic deployed secretly by their health minister.

Sitting beside Canada's health overlord Theresa Tam, Malaysia's Health Minister admits that he secretly took behaviour modification training, says behaviour science is the first line of defense in the healthcare system & pandemics are "outliers" for mass behavioural change pic.twitter.com/Y5Uht5RZJf — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 10, 2023

However, there was opposition from the People's Health Movement of Medicus Mundi, questioning the indiscriminate use of behavioural science to address issues like vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

In summary, the WHO World Health Assembly discussions reveal the growing influence of behavioural science in shaping global health policies, with varying perspectives on its effectiveness with mounting concerns around ethics and transparency.

