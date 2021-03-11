Quebec cops crash kids birthday party, fine the family $1,550 each

It’s official, Canada has lost its mind along with its civil liberties — all for a virus that according to experts, like seasoned microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi, say is less deadly to people under age 70 than the common flu. Well, that is, before the common flu all but mysteriously vanished.

Despite the great news that COVID-19 is not a high risk for our children, so-called “health” officials continue to turn a blind eye to the fact that the restrictions they are imposing on our children are appearing to have deadly consequences. Such as rising youth suicide rates as well as child luring and sextortion cases.

Children do not thrive in isolation, and they need normality as well. In today’s report, I introduce you to an average, hard-working family in Quebec who dared to offer their children just that, by celebrating the birthdays of two teens with a handful of family members.

The teens’ birthday party was ruined when police crashed the party, and fined the Miller family thousands upon thousands of dollars for having it.

The Millers have become our newest Fight The Fines cases. Which means that with your help, we are offering this family, who have been turned into “lawbreakers” by our mandated new norm, a top notch freedom defending lawyer named Christina Muccari to fight their fines.

Please help donate to recoup some of the costs to retain Muccari in order to relieve some of the stress on this family by heading to FightTheFines.com.