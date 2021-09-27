Quebec's opposition leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois: "This is not normal, it should be discussed"

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

In front of the Québec parliament another demonstration took place. This time, several unions expressed their dissatisfaction with the new Bill 59, An Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime. I went to the scene to discuss with the workers and get their perspective on this bill.

While I was in the crowd, I saw Mr. Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois— one of the two leaders of the Québec Solidaire party, which is the official opposition to Premier François Legault. I took the opportunity to go and ask Mr. Nadeau-Dubois about the issues of mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers, but also about the health emergency that has been hampering our democracy for more than 18 months. I finished it off by asking him about internet censorship, and his response was more than surprising.