Rand Paul calls Fauci a 'menace' for refusing to admit he was wrong on COVID measures

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci once again, calling the White House Chief Medical Advisor a “menace” for refusing to admit that he was wrong on the measures he proposed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Fox News, Paul asserted that Fauci was obsessed with controlling people.

“The thing is, if you believe in Dr. Fauci, what you should do immediately is go get stickers and make sure they are on the floor, and a yardstick so you know you are six feet away from people,” said Paul.

“And Plexiglas,” Paul added, referring to the advice for offices, classrooms and businesses to install Plexiglas barriers to limit the spread of the virus, “carry Plexiglas around with you because Dr. Fauci thinks it somehow, you know, reflects the virus away from you.”

“None of what he has been for has worked,” said Paul.

Paul doubled down on his condemnation of Fauci, pointing out that “the interesting thing is — and he won’t admit this to the public — if you take a sample of blood from 1,000 people in the United States, and you measure to see if they had antibodies to the virus or antibodies to the vaccine, it’s over 95%. That’s why we are doing better with this.”

“The virus has mutated to a less virulent or less deadly form. But he won’t admit it because he’s so caught up in putting stickers on your floor, putting masks on your face, putting goggles on you,” Paul continued.

“The guy is a menace, and he has not been right really about anything since the start of this,” Paul said.

Paul highlighted how Fauci has overseen the federal government’s withholding of a range of COVID treatments, including monoclonal antibodies.

“If you wait until you’re sick in the hospital they won’t give them to you. Anthony Fauci and the government doctors have dictated that you cannot get monoclonal antibodies as an inpatient, this is a real tragedy. But there are treatments and people need to know what they are.”

As detailed by Rebel News, Paul attempted to introduce the “Fauci Amendment” in Congress to prevent any unelected official from holding Fauci’s office for decades.