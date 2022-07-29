Rand Paul congratulates Biden for achieving 'real immunity' following COVID recovery

Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) expressed his congratulations to President Joe Biden for surviving COVID-19, and achieving “real immunity.”

The U.S president announced this week that he had fully recovered from his coronavirus infection, which struck him following his trip to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Fox News host Jesse Watters, Paul was asked to give his reaction to Biden’s appearance following his recovery from the illness, to which he said, “If he wanted to give us some accurate news he could have come out with his mask and lit his lighter and burned it.”

“He could have said, ‘you know what I now have natural immunity. I’ve had the disease, I survived and the CDC says that I’m twice as protected from natural immunity as I am by the vaccines. I have the real immunity now’,” he added.

“But he won’t say that because it’s all this mindless blather about you got to submit to the state, wear a mask,” Paul said.

“There’s no reason to wear a mask if you’ve already had it,” the senator continued. “That’s why putting our kids in masks, all across the country now, these crazy people are putting our kids back in masks when almost all of the kids have had COVID… they’re just not following the science.”

“They’re just giving us submit, submit, submit, to the State,” Paul pressed on.

Following his remarks about the president, Paul laid into Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, stating, “we are ready, we will have him testify under oath and we are going to ask about the cover up,” suggesting that he intended to take Fauci to task for his handling of the pandemic.

“From the very beginning there was a cover up led by him, Dr. Collins and others to cover up the origins of the virus,” Paul asserted, suggesting that Fauci hindered investigations into the coronavirus’ Chinese origins.

Concluding his remarks, Paul told Fox News host that he will host a “gain-of-function” hearing in the Senate next week.

WATCH: