Randy Hillier: ‘What happened to Garnet Harper was nothing short of premeditated murder’

Guest host David Menzies was joined by Randy Hillier, former independent MPP for Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston. Both Menzies and Hillier spoke about the tragic death of Garnet Harper, a Sudbury man who was refused a kidney transplant just because he was unvaccinated.

Menzies asked Hillier to elaborate on the situation involving Harper and what he suggests Canadians do in order to take a stance in terms of this happening.

Hillier responded:

Well, you know what? What happened to Garnet Harper was nothing short of premeditated murder. The people who withheld needed essential and available health care knew what the consequences of their decision would be. They knew it would lead to his premature death. That, by any measure of the Criminal Code, is premeditated murder.

Governments have been withholding health care knowing that it would severely injure, harm and kill people. They made a choice. They said our public policies will be designed to ostensibly — and falsely — diminish the spread of this virus, knowing that it is going to kill people. They made this choice.

He refused to take a medical injection that we now know beyond a shadow of a doubt that causes significant harm and adverse injury to many people. So he purposely willingly chose that decision.

The hospital system was more than willing to harvest these unvaccinated organs from Garnet Harper, and transplant his unvaccinated organs into other people as long as they were vaccinated previously.

There is no other word for it than premeditated murder.

You know, there is no law in the land right now that grants hospitals the authority to deprive unvaccinated people of health care. I can go to any hospital or any doctor, and I can get my arm fixed if I break my arm. I can get blood work done if I need blood work.

And for them to decide that they should kill Garnet Harper and potentially harvest his organs and give them to others is not just a tragedy. A tragedy is something that is unexpected.