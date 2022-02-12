RAW: Ambassador Bridge standoff continues

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News reporters David Menzies and Isabelle Rivo are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge, a major border crossing linking Ontario to Michigan. Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency Friday, and heavily equipped police have been having a standoff with demonstrators on the bridge since late last night.

David Menzies and Isabelle Rivo were live on location earlier in the day, where they captured this footage.

To see all of our coverage of the Freedom Convoy, and to support our independent journalism, visit ConvoyReports.com.