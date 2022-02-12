Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

RAW: Ambassador Bridge standoff continues

David Menzies and Isabelle Rivo were live from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario earlier today.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 12, 2022
  • News

Rebel News reporters David Menzies and Isabelle Rivo are on scene at the Ambassador Bridge, a major border crossing linking Ontario to Michigan. Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency Friday, and heavily equipped police have been having a standoff with demonstrators on the bridge since late last night.

David Menzies and Isabelle Rivo were live on location earlier in the day, where they captured this footage.

To see all of our coverage of the Freedom Convoy, and to support our independent journalism, visit ConvoyReports.com.

