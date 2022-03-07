RAW: Toronto freedom protests take to the streets against vax mandates and draconian COVID measures

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

It’s been nearly two years since governments across the world announced authoritarian-style lockdowns under the guise that it was only needed for “two weeks to flatten the curve.” Two years later, in the province's capital of Toronto, thousands of protesters came out and marched in a stand against vaccine mandates and lingering COVID restrictions.

The Freedom march begins here in downtown Toronto:



"No vaccine mandates! No great reset!"https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/iPzn3cFnbU — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 5, 2022

Despite Ontario removing most COVID restrictions for businesses and private gatherings, and the removal of the discriminatory vaccine passport requirement, the freedom demonstrators want all restrictions gone. That includes the Trudeau government’s vaccine mandate for flying or taking a train in the country. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Public Health Officer did recently say that in the coming days and weeks, the federal government will review the science and make a decision about any changes. She has also confirmed everyone's speculation — that deadly lockdowns will be used in future fall and winter seasons if the government deems it necessary.

Canada's Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, says deadly lockdown measures aren't off the table for future fall and winter seasons: "we still need to flexible with the suite of measures should it become necessary."https://t.co/UwvLBuqGcr pic.twitter.com/o6veMQOZ0C — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 5, 2022

In the surrounding area, Toronto police for the fourth week in a row blockaded the downtown core to prevent Freedom convoys and protesters alike from entering. Protesters rallied in Queens Park North while police overlooked, beginning with a heartfelt singing of O’Canada. They then took to the streets of the city chanting for the rights for all Canadians to be returned.

Freedom protesters break out in O Canada while passing by Yonge-Dundas Square. Canadian flags all around:



"FREEDOM!"https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/bIKKrYEi7a — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 5, 2022

See all of our convoy coverage throughout the last month, with our reporters directly embedded on their entire journey at ConvoyReports.com. Chip in towards our costs so we can continue to show you what you won’t see on corporate and state media.