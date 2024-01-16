RCMP officer who brutally arrested David Menzies without charge has been identified

On January 8, an RCMP detail manhandled and arrested Rebel News reporter David Menzies in Richmond Hill, Ontario. A plainclothes Mountie, later identified as Const. Greg Dumouchel, claimed the reporter committed 'assault.' They later released Menzies without charge.

  • By Alex Dhaliwal
  • January 16, 2024
  • News
The RCMP officer who brutally arrested Rebel News reporter David Menzies has been identified as RCMP Const. Greg Dumouchel. 

According to Dumouchel’s LinkedIn profile, he has served as an RCMP officer since 2014. 

On January 8, an RCMP detail manhandled and arrested Menzies in Richmond Hill, Ontario, after a plainclothes Mountie, Dumouchel, claimed the reporter committed 'assault.'

Rebel attempted to ask Freeland, a former newspaper executive and journalist, why her government had not yet given Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist group designation.

The IRGC shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 passengers on board — including 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents.

The Commons justice committee in a December 6 report Measures To Protect Canadians recommended blacklisting under the Criminal Code with the expulsion of “the estimated 700 Iranian agents operating in Canada.”

Freeland did not answer the question, walking back her pledge to take questions from any reporter "without fear of retaliation."

"In any democracy journalists must have the ability to report facts freely, to defend, expose and advance the truth without fear of retaliation, reprisal, violence or imprisonment," she said in 2019. "Canada will always defend this right."

In 2018, the minister said: "Without a free and independent press we all lose," acknowledging the media is "essential" in "defending and advancing the truth."

Immediately after Menzies asked for an explanation, Dumouchel allegedly bumped into and detained him.

"You’re under arrest for assault," he said.

"Who are you?" asked the reporter. "You are under arrest for assault," replied Dumouchel. "You’re under arrest for assault," he repeated. 

Four police officers handcuffed Menzies, and briefly detained the reporter without charge, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Following the arrest Monday, Freeland’s political aides nor the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) commented on the incident, which garnered widespread condemnation from other media and parliamentarians.

