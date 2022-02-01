RCMP preventing food, medicine from reaching truckers' border blockade

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel reporters Kian “K2” Simone and Sydney Fizzard have been embedded with a group of truckers protesting at the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alberta. The truckers have gathered at the crossing between Alberta-Montana in a show of solidarity with the Freedom Convoy that travelled across Canada, finally converging in Ottawa this past weekend.

During the dispute at the border, the protesters complied with a request from the authorities to allow some traffic — like locals, trucks hauling goods and other essential crossings — to pass through their blockade.

The police, however, are blocked food and medicine from reaching the demonstrators in what would seem like an attempt to remove the blockade.

The situation at the border is rapidly developing, and Rebel News is supporting the truckers by hiring legal assistance for the group to ensure negotiations are above board. To help support the truckers with this legal aide, visit TruckerLawyer.ca.

For more coverage of the Freedom Convoy, see ConvoyReports.com.