BREAKING: RCMP raid GC Strategies' office as partner preps for historic House of Commons appearance

The RCMP has carried out a raid on the offices of GC Strategies, the contractor at the heart of the ArriveCan scandal, as a partner from the company prepares for testimony in the House of Commons.

Police say the search is unrelated to the ArriveCan investigation, however.

GC Strategies partner Kristian Firth is set for testimony before the House of Commons in an extremely rare occurrence, something that hasn't happened since 1913.

MPs found a rare moment of unity last week, agreeing to finding Firth in contempt of Parliament for his refusal to answer questions in front of the House government operations committee in March.

As part of his summons to the House, he will also receive an admonishment from the Speaker, another uncommon practice.

Firth will be expected to answer the questions he dodged during his committee appearance last month.