RCMP say ZERO death threats lodged against Trudeau's cabinet ministers

Make Canada Great Again Take a look at our Make Canada Great Again collection in the Rebel News Store! Shop Now By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship Justin Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault must withdraw their online censorship plans. 3,751 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Have you heard about the new censorship law that hasn’t been written yet, but is coming nonetheless? You can see what the coming law is meant to do, read the Liberals’ own discussion papers on the plan to censor the internet and sign our petition to fight back, because no one else is, at StopTheCensorship.ca. Fight back, while it’s still legal to.

Our censorship czar, a.k.a. Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, has admitted as much: life is hard out there for public servants, like MPs and bureaucrats. It’s rough when those serfs who pay their over-inflated salaries say mean things to them.

And of course, Catherine McKenna, the failed environment minister who said she had no time for climate deniers, and who was shuffled over to fail as the infrastructure minister who lost track of billions of dollars in taxpayer funded projects, routinely talks about how she needs an advanced security detail because of death threats.

However, in this article about her victimhood, the evidence provided by McKenna suggested people just shouted rude things at her, along with the odd swear, but not actual death threats. That’s not nice, but it’s not a death threat.

The information I share with you in this video debunks those claims by Guilbeault about the dangers of being in government. At Rebel News, we closely monitor pro-active releases.

And here is what we found:

Organization: Royal Canadian Mounted Police Year: 2021 Month: May Request Number: A-2020-07257 Request Summary: Obtain a copy of any statistics/data in the possession of the RCMP showing the number of times that federal ministers received death threats for each of the following years: 2016 to Oct. 9, 2020. Disposition: No records exist Number of pages: 0

The mainstream media could have asked this question, and discovered the information didn’t fit their narrative about the poor endangered politicians in need of censorship laws and crackdowns on citizens to protect them from imminent danger. But the mainstream media abandons this sort of inconvenient information all the time. With proactive releases, however, it can’t stay buried forever. It’s there — all we have to do is the work of looking.

It’s one of the reasons why Trudeau’s new censorship plan is coming for Rebel News. We report the things that the mainstream media is paid by Trudeau, through endless bailouts and subsidies, to either ignore or sometimes even bury.

To send a message to the government that we don’t censor free people in a free society, that the right to free expression is a fundamental human right, and that there is no right of politicians and well-paid bureaucrats to not have their feelings hurt by the people for whom they work, please visit StopTheCensorship.ca.