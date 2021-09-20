Rebel News launches lawsuits against vaccine mandates

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we announced some lawsuits against the vaccine passports rolling out across Canada, which are forcing people to take a coronavirus vaccine if they don't want to lose their rights or jobs.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about that:

“It’s not informed consent if you don’t have the facts; if you don’t have a medical professional assessing if you need it at all — we don’t prescribe medicine to people who don’t need it. Then again, there are not prescriptions for this medicine at all, is there? “So it’s unlikely informed consent. But it is consent at all, if you’re doing it under duress. It’s not consent if you’re threatened with the loss of your job; with the loss of your ability to leave your house and go into public places; it’s not consent if a tyrant says, without undergoing this medical procedure, you will not even be able to meet in private in your house.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.