An update on what Rebel News is doing to fight back

On tonight's show, let me tell you a list of things you can expect to see from Rebel News in the days ahead.

First, are delivering our huge petition, over 125,000 names, of Canadians against forced vaccines — you can sign up at NoVaccinePassports.ca if you haven’t signed yet. We’ve delivered the first 125,000 names, and we’ll keep going till we hit our goal of 200,000.

We’re doing something else, too. We have stickers that say We Won't Ask — and it’s with the website WeWontAsk.com. I says that you won’t be conscripted by the government into being a secret policeman for the biomedical security state. Put this sign up on your business, at your cash register, on your door.

And you know we love lawn signs, too, right? Well we’re going to make lawn signs that say We Won't Ask. Put it up at your home, at your work.

Obviously we’re going to do billboards, too.

We’re going to do public events — where appropriate, we’ll do them with the non-partisan charity, The Democracy Fund, whose official CRA mandate includes civil liberties litigation and civil liberties education.

So TDF is sponsoring a Q&A with Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night in Toronto (he’s appearing by Zoom) to talk about civil liberties in the age of COVID.

You can join in person if you’re in the Toronto area, or you can watch via Zoom, no matter where you are.

Details can be found at RebelNews.com/events.

We'll do our best.

This is the time. This is the last ditch. This is when we fight. Speak now — or forever hold your peace, my friends.

