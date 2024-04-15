Rebel News LIVE! Speaker Spotlight: Dr. James Lindsay

Social media's most prominent anti-Communist advocate is coming to Rebel News LIVE! Toronto on May 11.

Dr. James Lindsay, an author, advocate and outspoken critic of Marxism has written several books about the dangers posed by today's woke radicals. Lindsay has delivered his important message to the masses through appearances on popular podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience and has been a recurring guest on The Ezra Levant Show.

Communists beware! Dr. James Lindsay is passionately pro-America and teaches the values to uphold the ideals of Western society.

Rebel News LIVE! is the most provocative, freedom-oriented conference in Canada and it's coming back to Toronto on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Tickets are still for sale — but act fast, because this event is sure to sell out.

As Canadians, we are under threat of government overreach, our schools and sports are being flooded with woke gender ideology, and our independent journalists and conservative voices are under attack.

While our government seeks to limit freedom of speech and the free exchange of ideas, Rebel News is more committed than ever to ensuring that compelling ideas and thought leaders with interesting perspectives continue to have a platform.

Come join us in Toronto on May 11