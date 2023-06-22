Rebel News wins ATIP appeal against Heritage Ministry

E-transfer (Canada):

Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard ruled the federal government improperly withheld documents relating to the ministry's communications with the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

The ruling from the Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC) read:

"On May 29, 2023, the Commissioner issued her initial report to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, setting out her intention to order the Minister to disclose the information on page 38 that was withheld under paragraph 20(1)(b)."

Section 20(1)(b) of the Information Act protects confidential third‐party financial, commercial, scientific or technical information.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network did not contest the disclosure of the records, and insisted the OIC ruling reflects that position:

"The Canadian Anti-Hate Network also requested that the supplementary release include a note stating: 'We are choosing not to contest the release because we are proud of all aspects of our work and highly value ethics, transparency, and accountability'".

In July 2022, the Government of Canada, through the Heritage Ministry, granted $268,400 through the Anti-Racism Action Program to support the Canadian Anti-Hate Network’s online wrong-think surveillance efforts, Containing and Countering Canadian Hate Groups.

However, a judge in a defamation case brought by the Anti-Hate network found that the organization was linked to the violent, far-left Antifa movement.

In 2019 I was sued for libel by a director of @antihateca. He claimed @BarbaraRKay & I linked CAHN to "violent antifa.” Judgment released today: Claim dismissed. Judge: (1) CAHN *does* assist antifa; (2) CAHN director has used courts to stifle detractors (tho failed in this case) pic.twitter.com/2mVpwG6k6w — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) November 10, 2022

