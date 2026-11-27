Widdowson Dragged Off Campus, Ford for guns to defend homes, Calls for Castle Law | Rebel Roundtable
About this Episode
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by Blair Hagen of the National Firearms Association to cover Frances Widdowson being dragged off campus, Doug Ford backing homeowners who defend their homes, and calls for a Castle Law in Canada.
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