Rebel Roundup: Are mask mandates really coming back?

This episode originally aired on November 18, 2022.

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

So during the Coutts blockade, the province of Alberta reached out to tow truck companies and energy firms based in Alberta, Saskatchewan and even Montana to see if they could be hired to haul away those freedom convoy vehicles blockading the Alberta/Montana border. Not surprisingly, those companies told the government to take a hike - so the province bought their own fleet of used tow trucks - including a 1996 GMC 3500. Yeah, that’ll tow a big rig Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid has all the details.

It’s deja vu all over again! Ontario’s Chief medical health officer Dr. Kieran Moore is recommending that everyone mask up again, even though the face diaper mandates were only lifted back on March 21! Why is Ontario going down this path yet again? Tamara Ugolini will try to make sense of it all.

And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about Unifor Local 444 head honcho David Cassidy allegedly threatening to send 1,000 autoworkers down to the Ambassador Bridge last February to throw peaceful protesters… in the Detroit River? Ah, the loving, tolerant left strikes again…