EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Ezra breaks down Trudeau's new 'Online Harms Bill', future of Rebel News
Ezra Levant looks at the Trudeau Liberals latest attack on freedom and what this means for the future of Rebel News. Join us live at 1 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. MT.
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government unveiled Bill C-63, the 'online harms' bill on Monday, the Liberals' latest and most dangerous attack on civil liberties yet. Under these vague definitions of 'hate', punishments can range from $20,000 fines all the way to life in prison.
On this emergency broadcast, Ezra Levant breaks down Trudeau's attack on freedom, and outlines what the future looks like for Rebel News in the wake of this new legislation.
