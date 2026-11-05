Budget Day Bill, Liberal Friends Get Paid, Allison Vaccine Inquiry update | Rebel Roundup

About this Episode

In this edition of the Rebel Roundup, Lise Merle and Tamara Ugolini cover Budget Day 2026 as Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tables the second federal budget under Prime Minister Mark Carney. Plus, Conservative MPs push on Liberal friends landing taxpayer-funded contracts and grants. And finally, an update from B.C.'s Allison Inquiry into vaccine injuries.

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