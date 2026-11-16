About this Episode

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the top stories of the day. Hillary Clinton calls Mark Carney maybe the leader of the free world as he hands up to $560 million to Brazil's rainforest fund, the Liberals move to cut off debate on the MAID expansion in Bill C-41, and Blacklock's says Ottawa hid its real immigration numbers.

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