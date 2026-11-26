Every Liberal Voted for Record Immigration, 7,000 Cleared at Airports, SOGI Out in B.C. | Rebel Roundup
About this Episode
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini cover a nurse reprimanded after a photo with Pierre Poilievre, nearly 7,000 airport workers with criminal records cleared, and B.C. pulling SOGI 123 from schools.
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