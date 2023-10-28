RECAP: Two and a half weeks of telling the other side of the story in Israel

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 27, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News chief Australia correspondent Avi Yemini joined Ezra to recap his reporting of the aftermath of the terror group Hamas' attacks in southern Israel.

Avi explained how he was taken to the site of the Be’eri massacre, which was the kibbutz where Hamas went house to house butchering people, by Danny Danon, a Knesset — the country's parliament— member who used to be the UN representative for Israel.

Avi also spoke with a hardened colonel who told him details about what he witnessed at the massacre. The colonel had told him off-camera that he has stayed away from the cameras his whole career, but the reason he's willing to speak up now to any news station that will share his story is that he realized that it is a part of his job to ensure that the world knows what happened in Tufa Aza.

Most of our trip here has been inside closed military zones which you have to be pressed to be in there, or one of the few locals that refused to leave. But in Be’eri and those places where those massacres really annihilated entire towns, they're closed, and they're active kind of war zones still now. So, you know, we were really grateful to be able to go there and see it firsthand and share those stories with the audience at TheTruthAbouttheWar.com.

He also heard from a special forces officer who responded to the attacks initially, who told him:

And actually, when we started to drive to the next to Yadu de ha, we got, shot two times by RPG and thank God they missed us after some fire that we were conducting over there, we started to move to the road because we got information by the radio that the different policemen are asking for help because they tried to invade inside the police station.

Avi spoke to other soldiers, who he said were "so well articulated in the way that they're the kind of faces that the media refuses to show that it dispels the whole myth of what the IDF soldier is that the mainstream media paints them as."

One young soldier told Avi:

There's nothing people want more than to just go in there and not kill, not avenge, not, bloodthirsty to just get, get some justice done— to really just erase this threat, [and] bring peace to southern Israel, which has been [needed] for so long. It's about time people could live in peace and they could play basketball on their front lawn and they can play with their kids on a Saturday afternoon and not worry about people coming in and slaughtering, you know, 50% of their community. That's something that really unites everybody.

To see more frontline reporting from Rebel News, visit TheTruthAboutTheWar.com for all our stories from southern Israel. If you support our mission, please consider chipping in at that same website to help cover our costs.