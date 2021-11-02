Regina man fined $2,800, faces drivers licence suspension over not wearing a mask

You're going to get a $2,800 traffic ticket for not wearing the right piece of fabric while standing in a store — and if you don't pay, we'll take away your drivers licence.

That's a wild thing to say, but in Saskatchewan that's exactly what's going on.

Today, we hear the story of Kelly George Paul, a Regina shop owner who was targeted by local authorities for not wearing a mask.

It's not just a mask, however, as Kelly details for us in this interview. His personal medical situation is a prime concern and is what guides his actions in these regards. Kelly is being helped through the civil liberties initiative at FightTheFines.com, where he is receiving free legal support to help him fight this ticket.

Saskatchewan recently ramped up it's assault on citizens over so-called COVID-19 health measures. One of the measures they're currently enforcing strictly on residents is not wearing state-approved fabric over their faces.

To give you a quick update on the province, check out this brief report from our prairie journalist, Kelly Lamb.

Sask. Premier Scott Moe says it's not "fair" or "right" to "impose sweeping restrictions" on the majority of residents. Instead, he wants to "take away the personal freedoms" of the unvaccinated through vaccine passports.



HELP US: https://t.co/oIPU6az6hO pic.twitter.com/RBg9BaxtiH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 25, 2021

Wild times in big sky country, but today we dive a little deeper.

In this interview, we hear from Kelly George Paul, along with his legal defence, to find out both what occurred and what will happen in the courts ahead.

I know there are thousands of Canadians in Kelly's shoes, people who've spent a lifetime learning about their own bodies and how best to take care of themselves. Unfortunately in today's age, the government would rather tell people how to act, instead of listening to their needs.

Luckily, FightTheFines.com has Kelly's back, and you too can help fight back against these medical bureaucrats by donating to finance his legal defence at FightTheFines.com. Remember, donations now qualify for a charitable tax receipt through our partnership with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity.