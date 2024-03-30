Remember all these times Trudeau and his Liberal pundits spread disinformation?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on March 28, 2024.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid talked about Justin Trudeau's recent fear-mongering about ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ fueling "growing distrust of government and media." She reviewed many instances over the past couple of years in which Trudeau's own party spread blatant lies.

She recounted when the CBC pushed a narrative that Putin was behind the Freedom Convoy by saying:

Given Canada's support of Ukraine in this current crisis with Russia, I don't know if it's far-fetched to ask, but there is concern that Russian actors could be continuing to fuel things as this as this protest grows but perhaps even instigating it from, from the outset.

Sheila also reviewed other false accusations made against the Freedom Convoy protesters, in which the Liberals claimed in many instances that they had attempted arson, were carrying firearms inside their trucks, and that they were violent and cost Canadians millions of dollars.

She concluded by bringing up the time Trudeau himself lied about targeting hunters: