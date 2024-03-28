Trudeau Liberals burn through more money to fight 'disinformation'

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau profusely cries wolf, accusing his political enemies and everyday Canadians of spreading ‘disinformation’ and ‘misinformation.’

On March 21, Trudeau pledged $8.4 million to provide eco-radicals with “vibrant civic spaces” to achieve "transformative climate justice" across the developing world.

These initiatives will protect ‘climate defenders’ from "misinformation on social media," he said.

The Prime Minister continues to fear-monger Canadians about ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ fueling "growing distrust of government and media."

Trudeau announces over $8 million in taxpayer funds will be used for research on how climate change "interacts" with democratic decline.



He warns Canadians about "growing distrust of government and media" being exacerbated by misinformation and disinformation. pic.twitter.com/AzibsBcXwZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 21, 2024

Like every scary movie, Trudeau’s government rattles people to the core — like an eerie phone call from an ominous villain.

Notably, Canada’s state broadcaster, the media arm of the scary Liberal-NDP coalition, claimed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin orchestrated the Freedom Convoy. CBC News later retracted their media report.

The Liberals later claimed that convoy truckers set fire to an apartment building. Which was untrue.

They also suggested the truckers had firearms in Ottawa — also false.

The CBC and Trudeau Liberals accuse Poilievre of embracing conspiracy theories.



These are the same wackos who crafted the utterly unhinged and baseless conspiracy theory that the Ottawa Freedom Convoy protest was a pro-Hitler protest funded by Putin. https://t.co/zLnw2xlyRj pic.twitter.com/Ws0ZeNs34d — Amazing Zoltan (@AmazingZoltan) August 13, 2023

The Trudeau Liberals later blamed Israel for bombing a Gaza hospital used as a front for Hamas to carry out terror campaigns.

The Prime Minister and his Cabinet spoke too soon and the Department of National Defence confirmed it was a misfired terrorist rocket.

This and more as Sheila Gunn Reid guest hosts the Ezra Levant Show.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano on the upcoming April 1st carbon tax hike and MP pay raise.