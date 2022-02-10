Ottawa arson hoax: Fire not connected with convoy protests

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

This article provides a chronological summary of events including the initial claim, notable reactions and Jonathan Kay’s involvement in debunking the initial claims.

On February 6, Ottawa resident Matias Munoz posted something shocking on Twitter, resulting in rumours, plenty of conversation and police involvement.

In a long thread, he detailed his account of an alleged arson at his apartment building, including several still shots from the building’s video surveillance footage.

In a nutshell, he stated that around 5 a.m., two male arsonists brought a package of fire starter bricks into Munoz's building’s lobby and proceeded to tape up the door handles so no one could get in or out.

In one Tweet, Munoz said “After a night of blaring horns and fireworks until 4AM, some residents had yelled & pleaded with protesters outside to stop. As the fire was being lit, a tenant walked by and nervously asked who they were. One admitted being part of the convoy protests.”

The tenant got into the elevator quickly, with the arsonists continuing to ignite the package.

Munoz said he spoke with “many residents” and it was the consensus that certain protesters were aggressive to the residents (he clarifies “not all protesters, but a few screamed and were clearly upset by confrontation earlier”).

Apparently a ‘‘good Samaritan” walking outside saw the fire, was able to get the door open after struggling with the taped handles and got in to extinguish the flames before they caught the wood paneling and spread.

No injuries or deaths occurred.

Munoz felt the arson was “blatant reprisal by protesters”, claiming that the protests have subjected Ottawa citizens to terrible behaviour, tagging the Ottawa police, mayor and a municipal councillor asking for a resolution to the convoy’s “occupation”.

After some apparent questions about the legitimacy of the video, Munoz replied that the building manager is “a cool dude” who let them see the footage, and that police were called once the fire remnants were noticed in the morning and are investigating.

He ended by saying:

…the protesters created the unsafe conditions under which this event was allowed to transpire. I’m not saying it was a big burly trucker. I think it’s a bad actor related to the protests who wants to hurt people. It started with the swastika on day 1…

Understandably, the claims, commentary and photographs in this thread caused a stir on social media, with the post receiving thousands of likes, comments and retweets over the next 24–48 hours.

The Ottawa police posted the video stills on their public Twitter account mid-afternoon on February 7 and asked for help with identifying them as people of interest in the arson investigation.

However, the online world was abuzz with discussion long before the police went public. It certainly caught the eye of Quilette editor/podcaster/author/ghostwriter Jonathan Kay.

Not long after he first saw Munoz's thread and expressed doubt, Kay began a long and consistently updated thread, which quickly made its rounds as Kay left no stone unturned, using copious amounts of sarcasm to question Munoz, the legacy media and the politicians using this incident for their ideological purposes and gain without fact-checking first.

Jonathan Kay’s full thread can be found here, though it is also summarized with the continuation of events below.

Feb. 6:

Kay began by noting that no resident or the ‘good Samaritan’ called 911 in a timely manner; rather, Ottawa’s arson unit only found out about the fire on Twitter the next day when Jim Elves, an inspector with the Ottawa Police Service, replied to Munoz's thread to ask for his phone number to start an investigation.

After again questioning why there wasn’t yet coverage of the story in legacy media, and joking about the “big-rig trucker” who seems to be a “college-age teenager or young adult with purple hair”, Kay asks if others found the following things odd.

Why was Munoz so “oddly ambivalent” about finding the people who actually perpetrated the crime, but was “extremely interested in making sure the narrative is used to advance the political goal of expelling protesters from the city?”

Why did Munoz claim he was hesitant to raise the alarm about a crime that, if had it played out “would have been the greatest act of mass murder Ottawa had ever witnessed”?

Why would someone trying to engage in mass murder use tape on the door while they are still inside, since we later learned that the killers walked out some other door?

Kay then dove into several posts with a good deal of sarcasm, saying at one point “That’s totally how I would react if someone were burning down my house. I’d be like ‘Hey, who are you?’ Then he’d recite his political grievances and continue engaging in arson…”

The sarcasm deepened as the thread continued, jabbing those who covered the issue without fact-checking, and leaving plenty of late-night Twitter users in stitches.



Feb. 7:

Shortly after midnight, CTV reporter Glen McGregor interacted with Kay, stating he was there when the superintendent called the police at 2:30 p.m. (several hours post-suspected arson), showing screenshots of their engagement.

Glen claimed “he wasn’t sure when it was called in” to the police.

In the police report, which Kay outlined next, it noted clearly that there were no calls for service regarding an arson, only a call at 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 6 regarding mischief in that area.

Kay then retweeted Twitter user and journalist Wyatt Claypool, who noted that Munoz had “backpedaled” and returned to his initial thread to add a statement, which you can see here, claiming that the protesters created the unsafe conditions, and that he wasn’t blaming them for the arson specifically, but was just connecting things to the movement.

Kay added to this thread throughout the day, highlighting screenshots of many comments made by people who clearly didn’t ask any questions about the incident.

He made references to the Jussie Smollett hoax, and called out journalists including the Toronto Star and independent journalist Justin Ling, who had shown the surveillance footage and propagated the now unfounded claim.

Then, Kay got a separate thread going with submissions from the public about the “elite Canadian Twitteratti who got duped by the hoax arson story”, which includes political leaders, journalists, and public figures.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made a special debut at the top of the list.

Many citizens engaging online expressed frustration with these false statements also, with some calling on Mayor Jim Watson to retract his statement about the alleged incident.

To my knowledge, no such retraction has occurred from Mayor Watson or any other journalist, public figure or politician, as of the release of this article.

For reference, here are three examples of the latest mainstream coverage, which is minimal and slanted:

Feb. 8:

Kay linked the Feb. 8 statement made on video by the Ottawa Deputy Chief on the alleged arson, confirming “We don’t have any direct linkage between the occupation — the demonstrators — and that act”.

Munoz also responded to the flurry of online activity by posting early afternoon of Feb. 8 that “It’s amazing how much hatred we’re getting from the ‘alt-right’ mob right now…whoever it was that did it I firmly believe it was because of a prevailing sense of lawlessness downtown Ottawa caused by the convoy.”

Feb. 9:

Kay reposted an important Twitter thread by Adam Beis, who outlined the account actions of someone who assisted Matias Munoz in raising this story, “Alex MK (@SirPlusValue), and appears to have a good deal of involvement. Adam notes that the Alex MK account first went private, then was deleted after the viral thread went sideways. This thread is full of background information on the vocal opinions held by both Alex and Matias, their increasing frustration and anger at the trucker convoy and their actions relating to the arson claim.

Feb. 10:

Kay continued his jokes, noting “it is his greatest worry that this apparent hoax will discredit the many journalists who tweeted it out credulously on Sunday night.”

Even now, Kay continues to post about the incident, joking about the nonsense from so many folks who will not retract their statements or acknowledge the error.

As for those wondering how so many people could buy into this story without all of the facts, or following updates? Kay surmises: “It was an obvious hoax. People believed it for the same reason everyone believes hoaxes…they *wanted* to believe it”.

Indeed, in the age of instant information and growing ideological and political tensions, especially with the truckers convoy, the environment is ripe for hoaxes and lies.

It may be tedious to pour through all of the opposing information, but it is necessary lest we find ourselves in the middle of messes we don’t know how to clean up, including unnecessary division, fear and anger in our already strained society.

