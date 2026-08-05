Oilsands Strong's Robbie Picard on surviving cancel culture and fighting for Grassy Mountain

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Ten years ago, Robbie Picard found himself at the centre of one of Canada's biggest culture-war firestorms after a controversial pro-oil advertisement went viral across the internet. The backlash came fast, the headlines came faster, and for Picard it became a crash course in who would stand beside him when the pressure was on. The controversy generated widespread and insincere criticism, and Robbie was jettisoned by his allies at the behest of his enemies.

But Robbie said he had intended to draw attention to the human rights abuses faced by LGBTQ people in Saudi Arabia rather than demean anyone.

A decade later, he's still fighting; he's found out who his friends are (ME!), but now the battle is over Alberta's energy future in coal.

As celebrities and environmental activists ramp up campaigns against the proposed Grassy Mountain coal project, Picard has become one of its most outspoken defenders, arguing the mine represents jobs, Indigenous partnerships and economic opportunity for southern Alberta.

Today on The Gunn Show, Robbie joins me to talk about surviving cancellation before "cancel culture" was even a household phrase, what he learned about loyalty and friendship when the outrage mob came for him, and why he's putting himself in the line of fire to defend Grassy Mountain and the jobs of the Crows Nest Pass.

GUEST: Robbie Picard, energy advocate.