Rep. Nancy Mace claims Biden wants to deliver a 'death sentence' to Trump by sending him to prison

On Sunday, Nancy Mace, a Republican representative from South Carolina, claimed that Joe Biden and the Democrats are aiming to condemn Donald Trump to lifelong imprisonment for alleged mishandling of classified information, effectively delivering a "death sentence" to him.

“Joe Biden wants to give Donald Trump a death sentence for documents. He’s facing hundreds of years for mishandling documents, and they want him to die in jail,” Mace stated during a Fox News interview.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna calls for the impeachment of Joe Biden for accepting a $10 million bribe from Ukraine and says the FBI can't be trusted to do their job. Rep Nancy Mace accuses Joe Biden of weaponizing the DOJ to impose a death sentence on Donald Trump for documents:… pic.twitter.com/zMymkHkmMe — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 11, 2023

“Every time the Oversight Committee has evidence of corruption, bribery, money laundering on the Biden family, they indict Donald Trump,” she added. “Most of America sees this for what it is: It’s weaponizing the executive branch to take out your political enemies.”

Additionally, Mace pointed out that individuals such as Hillary Clinton are “bragging” about a “two-tiered system of justice” where Democrats can get away crime they accuse their Republican opponents of committing.

Bringing this back in light of recent news:



Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy.https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/uSofeNjBxy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2023

Mace added that the investigation into the Biden family needs to be revisited. “We next need to subpoena more bank records,” Mace stated, adding, “I want to go back to Treasury… I want to re-review the suspicious activity reports, and start to connect those dots because what we do know, the layering, the scheme of shell companies — and it said this in the 1023 document we reviewed on Thursday — they made it complicated. They bragged how it would take the U.S. government ten years to follow the money.”

“If we don’t do anything, it’s lost. This country is lost,” she urged.

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley warned that “if the people in power can put in jail their political opponents, we don’t have a republic anymore, that’s the danger we’re in.”

“It is a moment of danger” because the left is “assaulting the very foundations of our nation,” Hawley urged, noting that the next four to six years will determine the fate of the country for the next five or six decades.