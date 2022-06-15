Republican Mayra Flores wins election for Texas' 34th Congressional District

AP Photo/Eric Gay﻿

A Republican just gained a seat on the U.S House in Texas’ 34th Congressional District.

Mayra Flores won yesterday’s election, being the first Mexican-born member of Congress in United States history.

According to NBC News:

“Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez to represent the state’s 34th Congressional District by about 51 to 43% of the vote, with 97% of the expected vote in, NBC News projects."

After her victory win, Flores told The Texas Tribune:

“For over 100 years, we have been taken for granted. I will show you what real representation looks like. I will represent all people."

District 34 in Texas comprises of the area in the Gulf Coast between Brownsville and Corpus Christi. Flores also has popular presence in McAllen, a border city located in the Rio Grande Valley, also known as the RGV. The RGV has been one of the worst-impacted sectors for the border crisis currently happening in the United States.

One of the main topics Flores spoke about during her campaign, was the condemnation of the Biden administration over the current border crisis.

Flores also expressed her concerns of how the border crisis has empowered Mexican drug cartels. And those same cartel members are apparently frightening people at the border - making them even more scared to cross into Mexico to see their families.

Flores also condemned the Biden administration over their negative treatment of United States Customs and Border Protections personnel. The administration is punishing agents due to fake events such as the debunked "whipping" of Haitian migrants during the Haitian caravan crisis that occurred in Del Rio, Texas back in September of 2021.