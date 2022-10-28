Rebel News

The Rebel’s Ezra Levant issued a full response to the Globe and Mail’s attack on Rebel News on Friday, following an article published in the paper titled “Far right: Rebel News credited for modern wave of influential right-wing Canadians.”

The article in question attempts to frame the rise of conservative social media influencers, crediting them for the growing unpopularity of the Democrats in the United States whose incumbents are projected to lose against the GOP in the upcoming November midterm elections.

“It’s a weird story,” wrote Levant. “It feels like it was written in 2017. It refers to talent who either never worked for Rebel, have retired, or who left us five years ago. It’s a classic attempt to graft a Canadian angle onto a U.S. story. And its universal explanation is ‘racism!’”

“The Democrats are about to get thrashed and it has nothing to do with Rebel News, however reluctant I am to decline unearned credit,” continued Levant. “No mention of inflation, lockdowns, Biden’s cognitive decline, Democrat wokeness, or the risk of nuclear war with Russia. No, it’s Rebel News.”

“It would be interesting to readers to understand what is happening in the U.S. (and Canada, from Pierre Poilievre to Danielle Smith to Ken Sim & Mark Sutcliffe). But calling everyone racist appeals to Globe readers’ condescension even if it’s fake news,” added Levant.

3. It would be interesting to readers to understand what is happening in the U.S. (and Canada, from Pierre Poilievre to Danielle Smith to Ken Sim & Mark Sutcliffe). But calling everyone racist appeals to Globe readers’ condescension even if it’s fake news: https://t.co/pDN9OlTAkV — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 28, 2022

“Like Bezos owning the Washington Post, the Globe is owned by Canada’s richest oligarch, David Thomson, worth $46B,” stated Levant. “His newspaper lives in a hermetically sealed world of Toronto elites who look at anything north of Highway 401 or west of Mississauga and see “here be dragons.”

“So they’re always surprised by things because they never go outside their own Christmas card list when it comes to ideas,” he continued. “For example, were terrified of the truckers and found it easier to call them racist, violent insurrectionists rather than actually talk to any of them.”

“They are proudly closed-minded. When I wrote an essay for them about censorship, their journalism union demanded that I never be allowed to write for them again. How could such biased activists be balanced or trustworthy?” Levant asked.

“Imagine a journalism union literally writing to their bosses, demanding that they never let contrary opinions appear on the opinion pages. Is it any wonder these people simply don’t understand how half the country thinks?”

“If you live in Toronto and your source of news is the Globe, you’re going to be surprised on Nov. 8,” concluded Levant. “Calling everyone racist or blaming Canadian conservative YouTubers is laughable. It’s also a reason why Rebel has 1.58 million subscribers — people are sick of the Media Party.”

“P.S. does anyone else find it weird when an all-white liberal newspaper owned by an old boys billionaire calls people like [Lauren Chen] racist and implies a Jew like me is anti-Semitic?” Levant added, linking to pages for the Globe and Mail’s Board and Rebel News’.