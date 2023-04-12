RNZ tweaks headline after backlash over Posie Parker visit

E-transfer (Canada):

Radio New Zealand appears to have deleted a tweet after being called out by Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini for favouring trans women over women in the fallout from the Posie Parker visit.

RNZ tweeted on Monday: “Police urge rainbow community to report threats, violence in wake of Posie Parker visit.

Avi replied: “The only violence the world witnessed during the Posie Parker visit was from men pretending to be women. But that doesn’t suit the RNZ narrative.”

Avi’s tweet was liked by thousands of people and retweeted hundreds of times before RNZ quietly deleted their tweet.

‘RNZ later changed their headline to say “anyone including the rainbow community” should contact police instead of the original headline which just referenced the “rainbow community”.

But the contents of the RNZ story remained the same. It claimed there had been “a marked increase in online hatred directed at the trans community” after Parker’s visit.

“Police say violence or threatening behaviour towards people because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race, faith, disability, and age is not acceptable,” the article said. “Gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer people can also discuss issues with police diversity liaison officers.”

The article, which warned that Nazis, neo-fascists and anti-Semite networks were targeting members of the LGBTQ community, made no mention of women who attended the Let Women Speak event in Auckland being threatened, harassed or assaulted.