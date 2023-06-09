Gov. Ron DeSantis condemns 'weaponization' of federal law enforcement in response to Trump indictment

AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

Leading figures within the Republican Party and conservative circles across the nation expressed dismay on Thursday as they reacted to the revelation of former President Donald Trump's indictment.

According to reports, a federal grand jury in Florida has purportedly brought forth seven charges against the former president as part of a criminal investigation into his post-presidential handling of classified information. Although the specific charges remain undisclosed, it is said that they encompass offenses such as willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements.

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society,” stated Florida Gov. DeSantis. “We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation.”

“Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?” he continued. “The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated that it was a “dark day for the United States of America” and added that House Republicans would “hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”

Radio host Buck Sexton wrote on Twitter: “This isn’t even the last of the criminal indictments Trump will face. They’re going to try to bury him in prosecutions. They see no point in holding back now. Declaration of all out lawfare.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz responded: “Indicting Donald Trump is the culmination of what Merrick Garland has been pushing for since he became Attorney General. The weaponization of our Department of Justice against enemies of the Biden admin[istration] will do enormous damage to the rule of law & have a lasting impact.”

Twitter owner Elon Musk responded, “There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics.”

“Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust,” Musk added.