Florida is "blessed" to have star governor Ron DeSantis in charge: Alex Newman

  • By Rebel News
  • May 30, 2021

Here in Canada, Conservative leaders are basically indistinguishable from the worst Liberal or New Democrat politicians.

In the United States, conservative Republican governors are holding the line on freedom and civil liberties during the time of the coronavirus, led by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis has been under attack for his approach to the coronavirus since the very beginning. Mainstream media and the left all predicted mass casualties because he didn't cancel spring break on the beach.

Alex Newman of the New American explains what it's like to live in Florida these days.

This is only an excerpt of Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

