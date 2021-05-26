What's it like living in the freest state in the freest country?

Here in Canada, Conservative leaders are basically indistinguishable from the worst Liberal or New Democrat politicians.

In the United States, conservative Republican governors are holding the line on freedom and civil liberties during the time of the coronavirus, led by Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis has been under attack for his approach to the coronavirus since the very beginning. Mainstream media and the left all predicted mass causalities because he didn't cancel Spring Break on the beach.

Alex Newman of the New American explains what it's like to live in Florida.