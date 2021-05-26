What's it like living in the freest state in the freest country?

  • May 26, 2021
Remove Ads

Here in Canada, Conservative leaders are basically indistinguishable from the worst Liberal or New Democrat politicians.

In the United States, conservative Republican governors are holding the line on freedom and civil liberties during the time of the coronavirus, led by Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis has been under attack for his approach to the coronavirus since the very beginning. Mainstream media and the left all predicted mass causalities because he didn't cancel Spring Break on the beach.

Alex Newman of the New American explains what it's like to live in Florida.

Coronavirus Florida lockdown
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.