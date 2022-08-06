Gov. DeSantis Appoints Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court

Republican Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he announced the appointment of Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court.

Francis’ appointment fills the vacancy of former Florida Supreme Court Justice Al Lawson, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Francis will officially take her seat on the Supreme Court on September 1, 2022.

“Judge Renatha Francis has an incredible life story that epitomizes the American Dream and proves that those who come to our country have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and, through hard work and the application of their God-given talents, reach the highest heights of whatever field they choose,” said Governor DeSantis.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled by Governor DeSantis’ unwavering support for my ascension to the Florida Supreme Court,” said Judge Francis to Governor DeSantis as he appointed her.

Renatha Francis, of West Palm Beach, has served as a judge on the 15th Circuit Court since 2019 and previously served as a judge at the Miami-Dade County Court from 2017-2019. Francis also served as an attorney for the First District Court of Appeals in Tallahassee from 2011-2017. Francis will officially join the Supreme Court on September 1, 2022.