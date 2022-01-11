Ron DeSantis on not backing down: ‘When you’re over the target, they’re gonna come at you’

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that people who refuse to back down in the face of tyranny and adversity will have supporters to back them up as long as they don’t give up.

Speaking to Fox News host Mark Levin, the Republican governor responded to the host's comment that he has been the target of the media and the Democratic party because he has been effective in asserting himself.

“You know, the bigger picture here, there’s a lot of governors — at least 50 last time I checked — there’s many Republican governors. Yet you are the focus. So I suspect if you are an ineffective governor, you wouldn’t threaten the left-wing media, the Democrat party,” said Levin.

“You have some really terrible media here. This is me speaking. Palm Beach is just a disaster; Orlando, Tampa, disaster, like most of the rest of the country,” Levin continued.

“If you were a mediocre Democrat governor, or if you had been a Cuomo, a disastrous governor, you wouldn’t be getting this kind of attention, would you?” asked the host.

“No,” DeSantis replied. “Look, when you’re over the target, they’re gonna come at you. But what I view it as, I view it as positive feedback.”

“If the corporate press nationally isn’t attacking me, then I’m probably not doing my job,” he continued. “So the fact that they are attacking me is a good indication that you know what? I’m tackling the big issues.”

“We’re going after critical race theory; we’re fighting back against Biden’s mandates; we’re fighting back against the illegal immigration, all those things that a vast majority of Floridians and Americans want to see done,” DeSantis explained.

“But that does threaten the ruling class and the regime,” DeSantis said. “And so when you stand up in this day and age that we’re in, when you’re speaking the truth, those folks do not want that to get out. And so they are gonna throw arrows at you.”

“But I think what we’ve been able to show is: If you stand your ground; if you lead; if you don’t back down and just stand for the right things, there’s a groundswell of folks who will have your back,” DeSantis stated. “And that ultimately is what it’s all about.”

WATCH:

https://youtu.be/v8nT60JWfkA