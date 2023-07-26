Russia 'threatens retaliation' against Ukraine for drone strike near Moscow's military HQ

One drone struck close to the Moscow building where Russia holds 'special military operation' briefings. Another hit a nearby office building, with a third hitting a cemetery outside the capital.

  • By Alex Dhaliwal
  • July 26, 2023
  • News
(Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) and Facebook/ Vladymir Zelensky
After a supposed drone attack by Ukraine near Russia's military HQ, the former Soviet Union is considering 'harsh retaliatory measures' for the alleged 'brazen act of terror.'

One drone struck close to the Moscow building where Russia holds "special military operation" briefings, including its GRU military intelligence service. Another hit a nearby office building, with a third hitting a cemetery outside the capital.

"I was asleep and was woken up by a blast; everything started shaking," Polina, a young woman who lives near the high-rise building, told Reuters.

According to a reporter with knowledge of the aftermath, the incident forced temporary closures of Komsomolsky and Likhachev Avenues, with debris scattered on the ground in the immediate area.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry pledged to find and punish all those responsible, with the Kremlin using the 'act of terror' to fuel its military campaign in Ukraine.

According to Russian officials, this marks the most high-profile attack against the Federation since two drones reached the Kremlin in May, with no lives lost and minimal damage.

In May, Russia's defence ministry confirmed its forces used radio-electronic equipment to take out the drones, thereby foiling an alleged "terrorist attack."

In the Russian annexed Crimea, the Defence Ministry reported that anti-drone equipment and air defences brought down a swarm of 17 drones launched in a series of attacks Sunday evening. Reports indicate that they struck an ammunition warehouse and residential building.

"We regard what happened as yet another use of terrorist methods and intimidation of the civilian population by the military and political leadership of Ukraine," the foreign ministry said of the Moscow and Crimea drone attacks.

"The Russian Federation reserves the right to take harsh retaliatory measures."

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised "retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa."

Russia launched a series of devastating missile strikes against 'targets' in the port city of Odesa in what Moscow claims is payback for Ukraine killing the parents of a 14-year-old girl on the Crimean bridge.

Kyiv reported Monday that Russian drones destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River, wounding seven people.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, expects "more of this" in the foreseeable future. "Electronic warfare and air defence are already less able to defend the skies of the occupiers."

