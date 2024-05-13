Anti-Israel encampment set up at Université du Québec à Montréal

Instagram / sdhpp.uqam

Over 50 people have set up an encampment in protest of Israel’s operations in Gaza at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), according to reporting from the CBC.

Tents were erected Sunday afternoon near the university’s science building as demonstrators from the group Solidarité pour les droits Humains des Palestiniennes et Palestiniens called for the institution to divest from companies with ties to Israel among other demands.

A spokesperson for the encampment reportedly detailed in a news release that “As the occupying forces intensify their murderous aggression against Rafah, we, students and workers, refuse to remain silent in the face of the apartheid, genocide and colonial crimes of the State of Israel."

Second anti-Israel encampment is currently setup in Montreal at UQAM.https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/s59obz4o08 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 13, 2024

Protesters at the Université du Québec à Montréal are also demanding "an academic boycott against Israel from all Quebec universities" as well as "the public disclosure of all UQAM's collaborations and links with Israel," as further detailed by the CBC.

The new encampment comes as McGill University's injunction seeking to remove demonstrators from the heart of its campus is set to be heard in court today.

As reported by Rebel News, anti-Israel protesters at McGill defaced a number of buildings over the weekend with vulgar graffiti.

"F*ck your injunction."



Anti-Israel supporters have vandalized McGill University with massive graffiti the day McGill asked for an injunction to remove the encampment on their premises.



Total disrespect.pic.twitter.com/Ntwpl0JLeZ — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 12, 2024

A spokesperson for UQAM said that "The safety of everyone is of paramount importance to the University. The community's free access to the UQAM pavilions must be preserved at all times."

The spokesperson also noted that "UQAM wishes to point out that its Foundation has no investment in armaments, having adopted a responsible investment policy many years ago, nor does it have any mobility or framework agreements with Israeli universities."

Anti-Israel protests have erupted across college campuses in the U.S. and Canada over the last few weeks, with police being called in on a number of occasions to quell the unlawful demonstrations.