Anti-Israel encampment protest formed at University of Winnipeg

Instagram / thepeoplesuniforpalestineuofw

An anti-Israel encampment protest has been set up on the campus of the University of Winnipeg after protesters set up tents on the front lawn on Friday. The protesters listed a number of demands on Instagram, including a disclosure of school finances and demanding the school adopt the boycott, divest and sanction movement.

Protesters also called for the University of Winnipeg to make a statement “immediately condemning the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people, including the scholasticide in Gaza.”

The post also took aim at “investments that fuel Israeli apartheid” and “likewise advance the settler-colonial project on Turtle Island,” while also declaring the requested statement “must also declare support for searching the landfill for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people, and must condemn the ongoing killing of our Indigenous relatives.”

Protesters also demanded any student or faculty involved in the encampment face no repercussions for their actions.

The University of Winnipeg responded to the protest, releasing its own statement telling the students they were free to assemble in peaceful protest, so long as it was “within the bounds of law and UWinnipeg policies.”

Tents set up on the campus without approval, the school noted, was a violation of its rules.

A similar protest popped up at the University of Manitoba last Tuesday, which was set to last for three days. Despite the self-set deadline, that protest is still ongoing.

A statement to Global News from the University of Manitoba, the school said security has been monitoring the situation and that the demonstration remains peaceful.

Recent polling from Leger found 48% of Canadians oppose the anti-Israel encampments, compared to just 31% of those supporting the protests. One in five said they did not have an opinion.

“Israel has a right to exist and that is not negotiable,” Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terror attack against Israel. “I condemn Hamas's acts of terrorism. I do not want to see any civilians, Palestinian or Israeli harmed, so I hope that every step possible is taken to protect civilian lives.”