Canadian politicians vulnerable to blackmail in connection to illegal CCP casino: Source

York Regional Police

Canadian politicians may have fallen victim to a sexual blackmailing ploy via an illegal casino in Markham, Ontario, a senior security source at CSIS says.

In February of 2021, Canadians saw reports of heavily armed tactical officers raiding 5 Decourcy Court, a gigantic, $10-million, 53-room estate.

York Regional Police (YRP) described the property as a decadent "palace," which was stocked with dangerous weapons and over a million dollars in cash.,

That cash was believed to be proceeds from an underground operation offering spa services and gambling—effectively running an illegal underground casino.

In September 2020, YRP said that the huge wealth circulating through casinos fueled criminal enterprises, including human trafficking and drug trade.

Detectives suspected that within the sprawling 20,000-square-foot mansion, patrons indulged in illicit activities, including brothel services.

18 people were charged in connection to the raid. Months later, charges were dropped against a key individual implicated in the case. Attorneys representing 52-year-old Wei Wei said that law enforcement officers planted evidence and stole watches worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from his bedroom.

Danielle Robitaille, legal counsel for Wei Wei, lodged a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD), urging an inquiry into the actions surrounding York Regional Police's "Project Endgame."

The Crown opted to withdraw all charges against Wei in May of 2021. Subsequently, he has agreed to adhere to a common law peace bond for two years.

"We no longer have any confidence in the objectivity of the YRP's internal investigation into this matter," Robitaille wrote in a letter first obtained by The Toronto Star.

A thorough investigation by The Bureau, which involved consultations with various Canadian intelligence, and law enforcement, found more reason to be suspicious. Apart from the casino-related offenses at 5 Decourcy, there were concerns among CSIS investigators that the establishment might have collaborated with Chinese intelligence, aiming to entangle Canadian politicians within Beijing's covert election-interference networks.

In the aftermath of YRP's dramatic raid in July 2020, law enforcement officials reached out to CSIS with startling revelations.

Digital evidence seized from the estate's owner, a well-connected Toronto real estate developer with ties to China's Anhui province, hinted at potentially compromising situations involving local politicians.

“CSIS was aware through human sources that Canadian politicians were at the underground casino,” a senior intelligence source said. “Our major concern was the high likelihood that Canadian politicians had been exposed to blackmail by Chinese Communist Party agents. We had reasonable grounds to believe that digital evidence would show this concern.”