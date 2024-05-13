Edmonton police warn of violent sexual offender being released

Ryan White was described by police as a 'violent sexual offender who has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to his victims in the commission of offences.'

  • May 13, 2024
Edmonton Police Service
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) warned on Saturday that a convicted "violent" sexual offender has been released into the public.

Police have reason to believe that he may commit another "violent offence against someone while in the community."

Police say that Ryan White, 42, of Edmonton, will be subject to court order, with conditions, and be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the EPS.

White will be subjected to a curfew of 11 pm to 6 am, have to wear an electronic monitoring device, cannot consume drugs or alcohol, and will not be permitted to any areas where sex workers are known to be.

“He has physically and sexually victimized female adults, particularly vulnerable females, including sex workers. White has also physically assaulted a female toddler and an older female adult,” a news release states.

