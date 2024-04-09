Salman Sima: arrested by Toronto police for calling a terrorist organization a… terrorist organization?!

E-transfer (Canada):

Sadly, another new low in Hogtown law enforcement etiquette occurred last Saturday when the pro-Hamas types took to the streets to stage an Al Quds Day hate march.

It was something to see: once again, calls for genocide erupted (“from the river to the sea"; “intifada”; “go back to Europe.”) There were even some individuals donning replica suicide vests. (At least we hope those vests weren’t real.)

This despicable display prompted Independent Spadina Fort York MP Kevin Vuong to post the following on X: “So there was no ambiguity, a ‘peaceful protestor’ cosplayed as a suicide bomber wearing a mock suicide vest. When people show you who they are, believe them.”

At the #AlQudsDay rally in #Toronto, they chanted for Intifada, which were periods of terrorism incl. suicide bombings.



So there was no ambiguity, a ‘peaceful protestor’ cosplayed as a suicide bomber wearing a mock suicide vest.



When people show you who they are, believe them. pic.twitter.com/UQuUfYcGAT — Kevin Vuong (@KevinVuongMP) April 7, 2024

And yet, once again, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) shrugged, nothing to see here, folks, move along. Then again, at least we didn’t hear of any cops reimagining themselves as Uber Eats drivers and delivering coffee and Timbits to the pro-Hamas hooligans.

But that’s not to say there were no arrests at this hate rally. Case in point: counter-protester Salman Sima. Sima is a refugee who immigrated to Canada from Iran. And like so many other Persians, he has sided with Israel in the war against Hamas.

But incredibly, Sima was arrested and taken to TPS 52 Division for an alleged “breach of the peace” for displaying a sign stating: “Hamas is a terrorist organization.” In other words, Sima was stating the truth. And even though the censorious Bill C-63 is not yet law, Sima was violently arrested. Police re-injured his shoulder, which had previously been damaged last December when pro-Hamas thugs attacked Sima for the egregious offence of displaying a Canadian flag in Canada!

As soon as we heard Sima required medical attention at Toronto’s St. Michael’s hospital, Rebel News rushed to the scene to speak with him.

Check out our interview regarding the ongoing horrible policing in Toronto, in which law enforcement has been put on the backburner in favour of “keeping the peace.”

And if keeping the peace means turning a blind eye to a hateful mob while arresting law abiding citizens who are merely exercising their freedom of expression rights, well then, so be it. Disgraceful.